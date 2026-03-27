School assembly news headlines 27 March, 2026: PM Modi, LPG, IPL 2026 and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today, March 27: Stories on global issues, national news, and school events help students gain a clearer understanding of the world. Hearing the news during school assemblies promotes awareness and critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and influence daily life.

Here are the top headlines for March 28, 2026. Staying informed about events in India and globally is essential for becoming responsible and conscious citizens. Regularly following the news allows students to expand their knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of current events and their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

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Petrol and Diesel Become Cheaper as Government Cuts Excise Duty by ₹10 per Litre

PM Narendra Modi Extends Ram Navami Wishes, Calls Lord Ram an Eternal Inspiration

Government Increases LPG Supply for Industries to Support Growth

Rajya Sabha Discusses Finance Bill 2026 for Approval and Implementation

International News Headlines for School Assembly

Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody Faces Court Case Over Alleged 2016 Corruption Charges

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Congratulates Shisir Khanal on Becoming Nepal’s Foreign Minister

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

Indian Hockey Star Gurjant Singh Retires from International Hockey

India Shines in Archery, Wins 10 Medals at Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament in Bangkok

Khelo India Tribal Games Day 3: Wrestling Competitions Begin in Ambikapur

BCCI Announces IPL 2026 Second Phase: 50 Exciting Matches Across 12 Cities

Business News Headlines for School Assembly