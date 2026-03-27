School assembly news headlines 27 March, 2026: PM Modi, LPG, IPL 2026 and other news in English
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Students should stay updated on current events, as it enhances their critical thinking and general knowledge. Here are the top stories from business, sports, international, and local news on March 27, 2026, covering key developments in international relations, sports, politics, and the economy.
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School Assembly News Headlines Today, March 27: Stories on global issues, national news, and school events help students gain a clearer understanding of the world. Hearing the news during school assemblies promotes awareness and critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and influence daily life.
Here are the top headlines for March 28, 2026. Staying informed about events in India and globally is essential for becoming responsible and conscious citizens. Regularly following the news allows students to expand their knowledge and develop a deeper understanding of current events and their impact on society.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
- Petrol and Diesel Become Cheaper as Government Cuts Excise Duty by ₹10 per Litre
- PM Narendra Modi Extends Ram Navami Wishes, Calls Lord Ram an Eternal Inspiration
- Government Increases LPG Supply for Industries to Support Growth
- Rajya Sabha Discusses Finance Bill 2026 for Approval and Implementation
International News Headlines for School Assembly
- Sri Lanka’s Energy Minister Kumara Jayakody Faces Court Case Over Alleged 2016 Corruption Charges
- India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Congratulates Shisir Khanal on Becoming Nepal’s Foreign Minister
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
- Indian Hockey Star Gurjant Singh Retires from International Hockey
- India Shines in Archery, Wins 10 Medals at Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament in Bangkok
- Khelo India Tribal Games Day 3: Wrestling Competitions Begin in Ambikapur
- BCCI Announces IPL 2026 Second Phase: 50 Exciting Matches Across 12 Cities
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
- India Continues to Be the World’s Fastest‑Growing Major Economy, Says OECD Report
According to an international report, India remains the fastest‑growing major economy in the world due to strong economic performance and growth trends.
- Amid Global Tensions, India Plans to Restart LNG Purchases from Russia; Seeks US Approval
India is preparing to resume buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia and has approached the US government for a special waiver to support its energy needs.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
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