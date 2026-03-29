School assembly news headlines 29 March, 2026: Palm Sunday,Artemis II, IPL 2026 and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today March 29: Stories that cover global issues, national developments, and school activities help students develop a better understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only builds awareness but also encourages critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and influence everyday life.

Here are the key headlines for March 29, 2026. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and aware citizens. Regularly following the news also enables students to expand their knowledge and gain deeper insights into current affairs and their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

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PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat urges people not to be misled by rumours and trust information given by government

Prime Minister thanks gulf countries for supporting Indians during West Asia conflict

Govt Extends Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Till April 5 Amid Strong Public Response

Palm Sunday observed with devotion across Keralam, marks start of Holy Week

Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania dies in Mumbai at 87

PM Pushes E20 Ethanol Blending to Reduce Fuel Imports Amid Hormuz Crisis

International News Headlines for School Assembly

Qatar and Ukraine SIGN defence cooperation agreement

NASA’s Artemis II crew lands in Florida for first crewed Moon mission in decades

Nepal to form committee to investigate assets of political leaders from 1990 to 2026

Russia Plans Petrol Export Ban from April 1

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

Khelo India Tribal Games enter fifth day; Karnataka leads medal tally

Indian boxers will begin their campaign at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia,

Bangladesh clears IPL broadcast; government lifts restrictions

Harbhajan trolled for poor commentary, gets into war of words with fan

Mary Kom hints at a professional boxing comeback after her amateur career ended due to age limits.

Business News Headlines for School Assembly