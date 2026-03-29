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NewsEducationSchool assembly news headlines 29 March, 2026: Palm Sunday,Artemis II, IPL 2026 and other news in English
SCHOOL ASSEMBLY NEWS HEADLINES

School assembly news headlines 29 March, 2026: Palm Sunday,Artemis II, IPL 2026 and other news in English

 School Assembly News Headlines Today: Staying updated with current events helps students sharpen their critical thinking skills and broaden their general knowledge. Here are the top headlines for March 27, 2026, covering business, sports, international, and local news, and highlighting key developments in global relations, politics, sports, and the economy.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 05:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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School assembly news headlines 29 March, 2026: Palm Sunday,Artemis II, IPL 2026 and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines Today March 29: Stories that cover global issues, national developments, and school activities help students develop a better understanding of the world around them. Listening to news during school assemblies not only builds awareness but also encourages critical thinking by showing how politics, sports, international affairs, and the economy are interconnected and influence everyday life.

Here are the key headlines for March 29, 2026. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and aware citizens. Regularly following the news also enables students to expand their knowledge and gain deeper insights into current affairs and their impact on society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

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  • PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat urges people not to be misled by rumours and trust information given by government
  • Prime Minister thanks gulf countries for supporting Indians during West Asia conflict
  • Govt Extends Bharat Tribes Fest 2026 Till April 5 Amid Strong Public Response
  • Palm Sunday observed with devotion across Keralam, marks start of Holy Week
  • Former Raymond chairman Vijaypat Singhania dies in Mumbai at 87
  • PM Pushes E20 Ethanol Blending to Reduce Fuel Imports Amid Hormuz Crisis

International News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Qatar and Ukraine SIGN defence cooperation agreement
  • NASA’s Artemis II crew lands in Florida for first crewed Moon mission in decades
  • Nepal to form committee to investigate assets of political leaders from 1990 to 2026
  • Russia Plans Petrol Export Ban from April 1

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Khelo India Tribal Games enter fifth day; Karnataka leads medal tally
  • Indian boxers will begin their campaign at the Asian Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia,
  • Bangladesh clears IPL broadcast; government lifts restrictions
  • Harbhajan trolled for poor commentary, gets into war of words with fan
  • Mary Kom hints at a professional boxing comeback after her amateur career ended due to age limits.

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addresses Indian community in Cameroon at WTO conference
  • As per OECD Report,  India Remains World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economy

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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