School assembly news headlines 6 April, 2026: Indian Athletics Series, Maritime Sector and other news in English

School Assembly News Headlines April 6, 2026: Keeping up with global issues, national developments, and school activities helps students understand the world around them more deeply. Listening to the news during school assemblies not only raises awareness but also builds critical thinking, showing how politics, sports, international events, and the economy are all connected and affect daily life.

Here are the top headlines for 6 April. Staying informed about events in India and around the world is essential for becoming responsible and knowledgeable citizens. Regular engagement with current affairs also helps students broaden their understanding and appreciate the importance of news in society.

National News Headlines for School Assembly

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Govt advises citizens to use digital modes for booking LPG cylinders & avoid visiting distributors unless necessary

India’s Major ports record 915 million tonnes Cargo in Financial Year 2025-26

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasises importance of meditation for holistic well-being at global conference

India’s maritime sector is moving with faster speed and energy: PM Modi

PM Modi asserts Lok Sabha seats will not be reduced for southern states that have effectively controlled population growth

Government clarifies that India is importing crude oil from 40 countries including Iran, refutes reports of payment-related disruptions

International News Headlines for School Assembly

India and Cyprus review Joint Action Plan and cooperation across key sectors like defence and security, renewable energy, digital transformation

Gatestone Institute report warns terror groups using social media for recruitment and attacks

Artemis II crew heads to Moon in first human lunar mission since Apollo

Mongolia’s New Coalition Government Sworn In Under PM Nyam-Osor Uchral

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

Murali Sreeshankar wins men’s long jump with 8.15m at Indian Athletics Series 2026 in Bengaluru

India wins 16 medals including seven gold at World Archery Para Series in Bangkok

Shyam Sunder Swami secures bronze medal at World Archery Para Series in Bangkok

Business News Headlines for School Assembly