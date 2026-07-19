Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /Top 10 most educated countries in the world 2026: Is India on the list?

Top 10 most educated countries in the world 2026: Is India on the list?

These rankings are based on OECD data measuring tertiary education completion among adults aged 25-64, alongside factors such as literacy rates, university quality and research output.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Top 10 most educated countries in the world 2026: Is India on the list?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Top 10 most educated countries in the world 2026: Is India on the list?
top 10 education countries3 min ago
2
Harry Brook21 min ago
3
72 national film award22 min ago
4
Mojtaba Khamenei Iran Supreme Leader24 min ago
5
Parliament Monsoon Session 20261 hr ago