/Top 10 most educated countries in the world 2026: Is India on the list?

Education continues to serve as one of the clearest markers of a nation's development, shaping everything from economic growth to innovation and quality of life.
According to the latest data compiled from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which measures the share of adults aged 25-64 who have completed tertiary education, Canada once again tops the global list in 2026, with several other nations rounding out a top 10 dominated by North America, Europe and parts of Asia.
1. Canada remains the world's most educated country, with well over 60% of its adult population having completed some form of tertiary education.
Its strength lies not just in traditional four-year degrees but in an extensive network of colleges and vocational institutions, making post-secondary education accessible to a broader cross-section of the population.
2. Japan ranks second, backed by a highly structured, discipline-driven education system with a strong emphasis on science and mathematics.
Rigorous schooling standards and a cultural respect for continuous learning have kept the country near the top of global rankings for years.
3. Ireland has seen a dramatic rise in education levels over the past two decades, with more than half its working-age adults now holding tertiary qualifications.
A young, tech-savvy workforce and sustained government investment in higher education have driven this growth.
4. Israel's education system is closely tied to its reputation as a global technology hub. Many Israelis pursue higher education later in life, often after completing mandatory military service, which frequently equips them with practical technical skills that complement academic study.
5. South Korea is known for its intensely competitive academic culture; it continues to produce some of the world's top performers in international assessments, particularly in STEM fields, supported by highly regarded institutions.
6. The United Kingdom, the UK's long-established university system and strong research output keep it firmly in the top tier of educated nations, with sustained investment in higher education infrastructure.
7. The United States remains a global leader in research output and hosts many of the world's top-ranked universities, driving innovation in science, technology and entrepreneurship, even as tertiary completion rates trail some smaller nations.
8. Australia's universities are research-intensive and well integrated into global academic networks, and the country remains one of the top destinations worldwide for international students.
9. Sweden's largely tuition-free public university system removes financial barriers to higher education, encouraging broad participation across creative fields, social sciences and technology.
10. Norway, rounding out the list, like Sweden offers tuition-free public universities, using its national wealth to ensure access to higher education regardless of background.
While India lags badly by rate, it leads the world by raw numbers. According to data compiled by CBRE Research, India has the highest absolute number of tertiary-educated individuals globally, an estimated 139.4 million people.
That's more than the entire population of most countries on the top 10 list combined.
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