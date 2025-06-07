TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025 Released At telanganaopenschool.org- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has officially released the SSC and Inter results for the April/May 2025 session. The results were announced on June 7, 2025, at 10:40 am. Students who took the exams can now check their scores online at the official website telanganaopenschool.org. Both SSC (10th class) and Inter (12th class) students can access their results by entering their admission or roll number. This result declaration is an important achievement for open school students across Telangana.

The April/May 2025 SSC and Inter exams were held from April 20 to April 26, 2025, in two shifts: morning (9 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm). The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) strives to provide a seamless exam experience for open school students. Results for the October 2025 SSC and Inter sessions will be announced soon. Students are encouraged to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and notifications about upcoming exams and schedules.

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: telanganaopenschool.org. On the homepage, select the link for ‘TOSS SSC Results 2025’ or ‘TOSS Inter Results 2025’. Enter your admission number or roll number accurately in the provided field. Click the submit button to see your result. Save or print your result for future use.

The online result sheet displays detailed marks for each subject, total scores, and the student’s qualification status. This allows students to clearly assess their performance in every subject. TOSS has also announced that the October 2025 session results will be released soon. Students should regularly check the official website for updates on exam schedules, notifications, and important announcements.