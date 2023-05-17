Tripura Board Result 2023: TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Latest Update Here

Tripura Board Result 2023: Students who took the Class 10th and 12th exams are looking forward to the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, TBSE Result 2023 date. The TBSE will announce the TBSE Madhyamik Result 2023 and HS Result 2023 dates on its official website, tbse.tripura.gov.in. However, according to the latest information, the TBSE outcome is expected in June.

The TBSE Madhyamik 2023 result will be announced on June 2, while the HS or 12th result will be announced on the same day. However, the Tripura Board has not yet finalized the Result date. Students should constantly visit the official website for more recent updates.

Tripura Board Result 2023: Here's how to check scorecards

Visit the official website-tbse.tripura.gov.in and tbresults.tripura.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the TBSE 10th or 12th Result link

Fill in your roll number, date of birth

Click on submit button

TBSE Tripura Board Class 10, 12 results will be displayed on the screen

The Class 10 (Madhyamik) and Class 12 (HS) final exams will be held in March-April 2023, according to the TBSE Exam Routine 2023. Tripura Board Class 10 and Madrasa Alim exams began on March 16, 2023, whereas TBSE Class 12 and Madrasa Fazil exams began on March 15, 2023.