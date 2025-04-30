Tripura Board Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here is How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

TBSE Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at 12 PM. The results will be declared at a press conference in the Board’s auditorium. During the event, the board will also release the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results. Students can check their TBSE secondary and higher secondary results 2025 on the official website, i.e. tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: TBSE10(Your Registration Number and Roll Number; without the spaces)

Step 3- Send this message to the number given by the board- 7738299899

Step 4- Your result will pop up on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future reference.

Tripura Board Result 2025: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website i.e. digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Sign up using your Aadhaar Number or mobile number.

Step 3- Go to the “Education” tab and select your board, Tripura Board and then select your class.

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login, enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other required details.

Step 5- Your Tripura Board Result 2025 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the marksheet.

The official notice said, "The results of the Higher Secondary, Secondary, Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim examinations, conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in 2025, will be announced at a press conference at the Board's auditorium at 12 noon on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday),". All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.