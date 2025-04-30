Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893166https://zeenews.india.com/education/tripura-board-result-2025-official-website-down-here-is-how-to-check-via-sms-digilocker-2893166.html
NewsEducation
TRIPURA BOARD RESULT 2025

Tripura Board Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here is How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at 12 PM at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Scroll down to check the steps pf checking the result via SMS and DigiLocker.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 12:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tripura Board Result 2025: Official Website Down? Here is How To Check Via SMS, DigiLocker Tripura Result 2025

TBSE Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at 12 PM. The results will be declared at a press conference in the Board’s auditorium. During the event, the board will also release the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results. Students can check their TBSE secondary and higher secondary results 2025 on the official website, i.e. tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura Board Result 2025: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2-  Type the message in this format: TBSE10(Your Registration Number and Roll Number; without the spaces)

Step 3- Send this message to the number given by the board- 7738299899

Step 4- Your result will pop up on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- Check your scores and save it for future reference.

Tripura Board Result 2025: How to Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1- Go to the official DigiLocker website i.e. digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Sign up using your Aadhaar Number or mobile number.

Step 3- Go to the “Education” tab and select your board, Tripura Board and then select your class.

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login, enter your hall ticket number, date of birth and other required details.

Step 5- Your Tripura Board Result 2025 marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your scores and download the marksheet.

The official notice said, "The results of the Higher Secondary, Secondary, Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim examinations, conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education in 2025, will be announced at a press conference at the Board's auditorium at 12 noon on April 30, 2025 (Wednesday),". All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK