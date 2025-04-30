Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893416https://zeenews.india.com/education/tripura-board-result-2025-tbse-class-10-12-result-declared-at-tbse-tripura-gov-in-check-direct-link-pass-percentage-here-2893416.html
NewsEducation
TRIPURA BOARD RESULT 2025

Tripura Board Result 2025: TBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at tbse.tripura.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tripura Board Result 2025: TBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here Tripura Result 2025

TBSE Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at 12 PM. The results will be declared at a press conference in the Board’s auditorium. During the event, the board will also release the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results. Students can check their TBSE secondary and higher secondary results 2025 on the official website, i.e. tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Result 2025: Pass Percentage

TBSE Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

TBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1- Go to any of the official TBSE website tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘TBSE Results 2025’, click on it. 

Step 3- Enter the required login details of yours and submit it. 

Step 4- After submission, Your TBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout for future reference.

The Tripura Class 10 board exams were held in February and March across 145 venues in 68 centres statewide, with over 29,000 students registered. The Class 12 exams started on February 24, with more than 21,000 students appearing at 60 centres.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK