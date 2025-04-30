Tripura Board Result 2025: TBSE Class 10, 12 Result DECLARED At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TBSE Result 2025: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 and 12 exam results for 2025 today, i.e. 29th April, 2025 at 12 PM. The results will be declared at a press conference in the Board’s auditorium. During the event, the board will also release the Madrasa Fazil and Madrasa Alim exam results. Students can check their TBSE secondary and higher secondary results 2025 on the official website, i.e. tbse.tripura.gov.in.

TBSE Result 2025: Pass Percentage

TBSE Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1- Go to any of the official TBSE website tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, you will see the link of ‘TBSE Results 2025’, click on it.

Step 3- Enter the required login details of yours and submit it.

Step 4- After submission, Your TBSE Class 10 or 12 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Take a printout for future reference.

The Tripura Class 10 board exams were held in February and March across 145 venues in 68 centres statewide, with over 29,000 students registered. The Class 12 exams started on February 24, with more than 21,000 students appearing at 60 centres.