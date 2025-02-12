Tripura JEE Registration 2025 Begins At tbjee.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply Here

Tripura JEE Registration 2025: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has opened applications for TJEE 2025. Eligible candidates can apply for the Tripura JEE 2025 exam on the official website at tbjee.nic.in or via the direct link provided below. The application window will close on February 18, 2025.

The exam is tentatively set for April 25, 2025, and will be conducted in three shifts: the first shift from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM (Physics and Chemistry), the second shift from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM (Biology), and the third shift from 3:00 PM to 3:45 PM (Mathematics).

Tripura JEE Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Tripura. Either the candidate or their parent should have lived in Tripura continuously for at least 10 years prior to applying for the examination. A Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificate (PRTC), issued by the relevant authority, must be submitted before counselling when required.

The candidate must have passed, or be appearing for, the Higher Secondary Examination (+2) of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education, Central Board of Secondary Education, or an equivalent exam, with the subjects they intend to appear for in the Joint Entrance Examination.

Candidates applying for Engineering/Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) must appear for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Those applying for Degree Courses in Veterinary, Agriculture, Fisheries, Paramedical, and other fields (Group-B) must appear for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Candidates wishing to apply for both groups (Group-C) must take all four subjects.

Tripura JEE Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official TJEE website at tbjee.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the direct link for TJEE 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Step 4: After registration, log in to your account.

Step 5: Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Step 6: Click Submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Print a copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 550 for general male candidates, Rs 450 for SC/ST male candidates, and Rs 350 for all female candidates and BPL (male and female) candidates. Fees must be paid online using NET Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.