Tripura TBJEE 2023 Result To Be Declared Today At 3 PM At tbjee.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

TBJEE Result 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will declare the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) result 2023 today, June 12, 2023. The TJEE 2023 result time is 3 pm. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score cards on the official website – tbjee.nic.in. As per the official website, the TBJEE Result 2023 will be declared at 3 PM today, June 12, 2023. TBJEE had already released the final answer key for the Tripura JEE Exam on May 31, 2023. The answer keys had been formulated based on the objections raised by candidates.

"Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination is informing that the result of Tripura Joint Entrance Examination-2023 will be published on 12th June, 2023 (Monday) at 3 PM. The result of this examination will be known through the following websites developed under the supervision of Rashtriya Suchana Vigyan Kendra (National Informatics Centre) Tripura branch," reads the official notice reads.

TBJEE Result 2023 Result: Steps To Download The TBJEE 2023 Result

- Visit the official website – tbjee.nic.in

- Now, click on the link, “Tripura Joint Examination Result 2023”

- Enter registration number, date of birth, and verification code.

- TBJEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

- Download the TJEE result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

TBJEE Result 2023: Exam Date

TBJEE 2023 was conducted on April 25, 2023, for candidates who wish to apply for admissions into engineering and other technical courses in state colleges in Tripura. The result for the same will be declared today!