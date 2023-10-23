trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678991
TS CGPET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At cgpet.ouadmissions.com- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS CGPET 2023: Candidates who have registered for admissions can see their seat allotment information at cgpet.ouadmissions.com, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 03:43 PM IST
TS CGPET 2023: According to the schedule, Osmania University, Hyderabad announced the TS CGPET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 2 counselling today, October 23, 2023. Candidates who have registered for admissions can see their seat allotment information at cgpet.ouadmissions.com. Candidates who have been assigned seats must report to the college and finish the admission procedure between October 26, 2023 and October 31, 2023, according to the schedule.

TS CGPET 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website, cgpet.ouadmissions.com.

2. On the homepage, click the provisional allocation login link.

3. A new website will be launched.

4. Enter the requested information, including your rank number.

5. The screen will display your TS CGPET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 2.

6. Save the outcome and retain a copy for future reference.

TS CGPET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023; direct link here

Phase 2 registration ran from October 6, 2023 to October 12, 2023. On October 13, 2023, candidates will be able to get verification details for any corrections via Email Support. Candidates had the opportunity to test their web alternatives between October 14,   2023 and October 17, 2023.

