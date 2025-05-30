TS DOST 2025: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At dost.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS DOST 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment results for Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) 2025 today, May 29. Candidates who participated in the first round of the admission process can check the merit list on the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in. Applicants allotted seats in Phase I must complete the online self-reporting process by June 9, 2025. After confirming their seat online, candidates are required to visit the allotted college or university in person to submit the necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee. The seat will be officially confirmed only after these steps are completed.

Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 are advised to complete the online self-reporting process by June 9, 2025. After successfully self-reporting online, they must visit their allotted college or university in person to submit the required documents and pay the prescribed fee. The seat will be considered confirmed only after all these steps are completed.

TS DOST 2025: Here’s how to download result

Step 1: Visit the official TS DOST website at dost.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled ‘TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result’ to proceed.

Step 3: When the login page appears, enter your application number and other required details, then click on Submit.

Step 4: Your TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download it for future reference.

The TS DOST Phase 2 registration process is set to begin on May 30 and will conclude on June 6. The seat allotment results for this phase will be announced on June 13.

TS DOST offers a unified application platform for admission into undergraduate (UG) programs across various state universities in Telangana. These include Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Sathavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU, and TSBTET.