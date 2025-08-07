TS DOST 2025: Special Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At dost.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS DOST 2025: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (TS DOST) has declared the seat allotment results for the special phase on August 6, 2025. Candidates who had registered for this round can now visit the official website — dost.cgg.gov.in — to check their allotment status. This special phase is meant for students who could not participate in the earlier rounds or were looking for better options.

Students who have been allotted seats in this round must complete the online self-reporting process between August 6 and August 8, 2025. During this step, they need to confirm their admission through the TS DOST portal. Additionally, candidates are required to report to the colleges where they have been allotted seats within the same dates, from August 6 to August 8. Failing to complete either step may result in losing the allotted seat.

TS DOST 2025 Special Phase Seat Allotment: Important Dates Event Start Date End Date Special Phase Registration July 25, 2025 August 2, 2025 Web Options Entry July 25, 2025 — Online Self-Reporting by Allotted Students August 6, 2025 August 8, 2025 Reporting at Allotted Colleges August 6, 2025 August 8, 2025

TS DOST 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TS DOST website: dost.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the TS DOST 2025 seat allotment result.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.

After entering the required details, click on the submit button.

Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Review your result carefully and download a copy.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The special phase registration for TS DOST 2025 began on July 25 and ended on August 2, 2025. Candidates were allowed to enter their web options between July 25 and August 3, 2025.