TS DOST first allotment result released at dost.cgg.gov.in — Get direct link here

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council for Higher Education released the Degree Online Services, Telangana - 2020 first allotment result for the admission to degree courses on Monday (September 21).

Candidates who applied to participate in the admissions process for undergraduate, TSBTET 2 Diploma Courses admission through DOST, can check the allotment result by visiting the official website of the board — dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates were given time from August 29 to September 9 to fill up their web options. Candidates should note that the registration and web options for phase II will begin today, on September 21.

The allotment resut was initially scheduled to be issued on September 16 but was later postponed for today. Along with the result, the revised counselling schedule is also expected to be issued.

Here is the direct link to access the DOST 2020 notification.

It is expected that students will get around 5 days to finish the admission process based on the allotment. However, the revised schedule will confirm the exact time frame. The registration for the second round of counselling will begin from tomorrow, September 22.

This year, the TS DOST application process is being conducted in three phases. The TS DOST second phase result will be released on September 28. he Phase II online self-reporting by students will be held for five days from September 28.

The phase III registration process will commence on September 28 and commence on October 3.

This year the admission process will be done online method due to the COVID-19 situation. The notification for the DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana was released on August 20 and the registration process for the first round was conducted from August 24 to September 9.

The admission process is being conducted for six universities in state for various degree courses offered in them. Students are suggested to go through the FAQs. registration details, and other information regarding the DOST process before proceeding with the application.