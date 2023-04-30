topStoriesenglish2600964
TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket OUT On eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Manabadi Admit Cards Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket is now available on the official website- eamcet.tsche.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical common entrance test (TS EAMCET) 2023.

Candidates can now check and download their TS EAMCET 2023 Admit Cards frm the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in, following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website – eamcet.tsche.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Download "E & AM Hall Ticket".

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No  

TS EAMCET 2023 Hall Ticket Direct Link

Step 4: Submit and your TS EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5:  Download your TS EAMCET 2023 admit card and take a printout for future refrence

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Date

The TS EAMCET 2023 will be conducted from May 10  to May 14 in two shifts. Morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. 

