TS EAMCET 2025 Registration Begins Today At eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will start the registration process for TS EAMCET 2025 on February 25. Students who wish to apply for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can access the application link on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to apply without a late fee is April 4, 2025. A correction window will be open from April 6 to April 8, 2025, for making any changes to the application.

Hall tickets will be available from April 19, 2025. The TS EAMCET exam will be conducted on April 29 and 30 for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses, while Engineering exams will take place from May 2 to May 5. The exam will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 6 PM.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official TS EAMCET website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the TS EAMCET registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open—register by entering the required details.

After registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2025: Application Fee

The application fee for the Engineering or Agriculture & Pharmacy course is Rs 900 for general category candidates and Rs 500 for SC/ST and PH candidates. For both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy courses, the fee is Rs 1,800 for general category candidates and Rs 1,000 for SC/ST and PH candidates. The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, or net banking. The application submission deadline with a late fee of Rs 250 is April 9, 2025.

The TS EAMCET 2025 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for a total duration of 3 hours. The test will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There is no negative marking, and candidates will earn 1 mark for each correct answer. The exam will be available in three language options: Telugu and English, English only, and Urdu and English.