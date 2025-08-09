TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Tomorrow At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Details Here

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the round 3 allotment result Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 counselling tomorrow, i.e. 10th August, 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process will be able to check their result through the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

After the release of the allotment results, candidates will have to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process via the official website between 10th and 12th August, 2025. They are then required to report to their allotted colleges from 11th to 13th August, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Seat Allotment’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User ID, Hall Ticket number, and Password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it and print a copy for future use.

TS EAMCET 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required

For the verification process at their allotted institutes, candidates are required to carry essential documents, including the TS EAMCET 2025 Rank Card, TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket ID, Aadhaar Card, and marksheets of both Class 10 and Class 12. They must also present their Domicile Certificate, Transfer Certificate, and, if applicable, a Caste Certificate or Minority Certificate. Additionally, candidates falling under special categories should bring relevant certificates for PH, NCC, CAP, or Sports and Games, as applicable. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.