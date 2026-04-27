TS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines

The wait is finally over for thousands of candidates who appeared for the engineering and pharmacy exams across Telangana. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is releasing the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card today, April 27, 2026. Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Credentials required

To download the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and their date of birth.

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Steps to Download Hall Ticket

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET - eapcet.tgche.ac.in

2. Click on the 'TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket' link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

Candidates must recheck the details mentioned on the hall ticket:-

1. Personal Details

- Candidate Name

- Father's Name

- Date of Birth

- Gender

2. Photograph and Signature

3. Registration Number

4. Exam Dates

5. Exam Day

6. Centre

Exam Name and Dates

1. Agriculture and Pharmacy - May 4 and 5

2. Engineering - May 9 to 11

Exam Patterns

The TS EAMCET 2026 exam will be conducted for 3 hours.

The question paper will be available in 3 languages:-

1. English

2. Telugu

3. Urdu

1. Physics - 40 questions

2. Chemistry - 40 questions

3. Mathematics - 80 questions

There will be no negative marking.

Candidates who have not applied yet can still register with a late fee until May 2, 2026. Students are advised to download their TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully verify all the printed details. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Remember, the hall ticket is mandatory on exam day — no candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without it.