Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041328https://zeenews.india.com/education/ts-eamcet-2026-admit-card-will-it-be-released-today-check-how-to-download-and-key-guidelines-3041328.html
NewsEducationTS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines
TS EAMCET 2026 ADMIT CARD

TS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines

The TS EAMCET 2026 admit card is expected to be released today, with candidates eagerly awaiting official confirmation. Students should stay up to date on the release time, download process, and important exam-day instructions to avoid last-minute issues.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wait is finally over for thousands of candidates who appeared for the engineering and pharmacy exams across Telangana.
  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is releasing the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card today
  • Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TS EAMCET 2026 admit card: Will it be released today? Check how to download and key guidelines

The wait is finally over for thousands of candidates who appeared for the engineering and pharmacy exams across Telangana. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad is releasing the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card today, April 27, 2026. Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website - eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Credentials required

To download the TS EAMCET 2026 admit card, candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and their date of birth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Steps to Download Hall Ticket

1. Visit the official website of TS EAMCET - eapcet.tgche.ac.in

2. Click on the 'TS EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket' link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit.

5. Your admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on the Admit Card

Candidates must recheck the details mentioned on the hall ticket:-

1. Personal Details

- Candidate Name
- Father's Name
- Date of Birth
- Gender

2. Photograph and Signature

3. Registration Number

4. Exam Dates

5. Exam Day

6. Centre

Exam Name and Dates

1. Agriculture and Pharmacy - May 4 and 5

2. Engineering - May 9 to 11

Exam Patterns

The TS EAMCET 2026 exam will be conducted for 3 hours.

The question paper will be available in 3 languages:-

1. English
2. Telugu
3. Urdu

1. Physics - 40 questions
2. Chemistry - 40 questions
3. Mathematics - 80 questions

There will be no negative marking.

Candidates who have not applied yet can still register with a late fee until May 2, 2026.  Students are advised to download their TS EAMCET 2026 hall ticket as soon as possible and carefully verify all the printed details. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. Remember, the hall ticket is mandatory on exam day — no candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without it.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing