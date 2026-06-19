/TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling begins today: Check important dates, documents, and how to apply online without mistakes

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 counselling process for admission into engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. Eligible students can now register online, pay the counselling fee and book their slot for certificate verification through the official website tgeapcet.nic.in.
Online registration, fee payment, slot booking: June 19 – June 28, 2026
Certificate verification: June 22 – June 29, 2026
Web options entry: June 25 – July 1, 2026
Freezing of options: July 1, 2026
Mock seat allotment: On or before July 4, 2026
Modification of options: July 5 – July 7, 2026
Final freezing of options: July 7, 2026
First phase seat allotment: On or before July 10, 2026
Fee payment and self-reporting: July 10 – July 14, 2026
Here are the key dates candidates should keep in mind:-
TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card
Hall Ticket
Aadhaar Card
SSC and Intermediate mark sheets
Transfer Certificate
Income Certificate — if applicable
Caste Certificate — if applicable
Visit the official tgeapcet.nic.in
Click on the counselling registration link
Complete registration and pay the processing fee
Book your slot for certificate verification
Attend verification at the centre you've selected
Log in and enter your preferred colleges and courses
Freeze your options before the deadline — don't miss this
Check the mock allotment and adjust if needed
Download your final seat allotment and complete self-reporting
Pay this before proceeding with registration:
OC/BC candidates: ₹1,200
SC/ST candidates: ₹600
The dates stack up quickly: registration, verification, options entry, freezing, allotment. Missing any one of them can cost you your preferred college or course. Keep the schedule somewhere visible, check the official website regularly, and complete each step as soon as it opens. You've cleared the exam. Don't let the paperwork be what trips you up.
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