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TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling begins today: Check important dates, documents, and how to apply online without mistakes

TS EAMCET 2026 counselling has started, and candidates can now register, pay fees, and complete certificate verification online. Students must check important dates, required documents, and follow the step-by-step process to secure admission.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling begins today: Check important dates, documents, and how to apply online without mistakes
Image Credit: TS EAMCET 2026 counselling

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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