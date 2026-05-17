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NewsEducationTS EAMCET 2026 result to be out shortly at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, check rank card here
TS EAMCET RESULT 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 result to be out shortly at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, check rank card here

TS EAMCET result 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will declare the TS EAMCET 2026 results today, May 17, 2026, at 11:00 at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 17, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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TS EAMCET 2026 result to be out shortly at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, check rank card here

TS EAMCET result 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will announce the TS EAMCET 2026 results today, May 17, 2026, at 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) can access their scorecards and rank cards on the official website – eapcet.tgche.ac.in. To check the result, students will need their login details like roll number.

Along with the rank card, the exam body will contain subject-wise marks, normalised total score, qualifying status and overall rank of qualified candidates.

Also Read: CBSE three-language policy for class 9th, 10th

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How to check TS EAMCET result 2026

Those students who have appeared for the TS EAMCET exam 2026, they will be able to download their rank card by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in
  • Click on the “TS EAMCET 2026 Result” link
  • Enter registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth
  • Submit the details to view the scorecard
  • Download and print the rank card for counselling

Also Read: Low percentage in boards? Top skill-based career options for students

TS EAMCET passing criteria

To qualify for TS EAMCET exam, candidates must secure at least 25% of the maximum marks in the entrance test. However, SC/ST category students are exempt from the minimum qualifying mark requirement. 

With the results now released, the next major step is counselling and certificate verification, which will be announced soon by TGCHE. Candidates are advised to keep their academic and reservation documents ready for the admission process.

The TS EAMCET rank plays a crucial role in admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across Telangana’s top colleges.

 

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