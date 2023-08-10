trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647099
TS EAMCET 2023

TS EAMCET 3rd Phase Seat Allotment 2023 Result Declared At tseamcet.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 3rd Phase Seat Allotment 2023: To access the counselling result, candidates are required to enter their roll number and other details as asked, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 09:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS EAMCET 3rd Phase Seat Allotment 2023 Result Declared At tseamcet.nic.in- Check Direct Link And Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 final phase result has been published on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. Candidates must submit their roll number and other requested information to view the counselling results. Candidates who have been assigned a seat will be needed to pay the price and self-report online from August 9 to 11, 2023, according to the TS EAMCET Counselling 2023 timetable.

Reporting to the designated college will take place between August 10 and 12, 2023. Candidates should keep in mind that it is critical to have your documentation, such as your seat allotment order, with them while reporting to the college. 

TS EAMCET 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website-tseamcet.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS EAMCET Counselling Result link

3. A new page would open

4. Now, select the college you applied for and Branch

5. Click on Show Allotments

6. The list of candidates will be displayed on the screen

7. Save and download it for the future reference

TS EAMCET 2023; direct link here

According to TSCHE rules, if a candidate does not report to the allocated college on or by August 12, 2023, the provisional allotment order (final phase) will be automatically rescinded, and the candidate will have no claim on the provisional allotment.

Furthermore, the candidate must present a set of Xerox copies of certificates as well as the original Transfer Certificate (T.C) to the assigned college.

 

 

