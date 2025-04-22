TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025: Engineering Hall Ticket Released At eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2025 hall ticket for the engineering stream on April 22, 2025. Students who registered for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download their admit cards from the official website — eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2025: Exam pattern

The TS EAMCET 2025 engineering exam will be conducted on May 2, 3, and 4. The exam will take place in two shifts each day — the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. The test will last for 3 hours and include a total of 160 multiple-choice questions. These questions will be divided into 80 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry. Each question will carry one mark. The question paper will be available in three languages, but during the computer-based test, students will see it on screen in either English and Telugu or English and Urdu.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TG EAPCET website: eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Click on the link for "TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025" on the homepage. A new login page will appear. Enter your login details. Click on the submit button to view your admit card. Check all the details carefully and download the hall ticket. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should reach the exam center at least one hour before the exam starts. Make sure to carry a printed copy of your hall ticket and a valid photo ID. Do not bring calculators, mobile phones, or any electronic gadgets.

TS EAMCET is held every year for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy in Telangana.