TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025 Released At eapcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS EAMCET Admit Card 2025: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has officially released the admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET)today, i.e. 19th April, 2025, Saturday. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can download it from the official website, i.e. eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Students can access their hall tickets by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams will take place on 29th April and 30th April, 2025 and for the Engineering programme, the exam will take place from 2nd May, 2025 to 5th May, 2025. TS EAMCET takes place for students who want to take admission into professional courses like engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy in the universities and colleges across the state of Telangana. The EAPCET is a Computer Based Test (CBT) examination.

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1- Go to the official website- eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2– You will see the link of “Download Hall Ticket” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login into the candidate dashboard.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your EAPCET 2025 Admit Card will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Step 6- Check and download the admit card PDF.

Step 7- Print it out for the day of the examination.

The examination will take place in two shifts, first shift will begin at 7 AM and the second shift will start at 1 PM. All the candidates are advised to take their admit cards to the examination centre along with a valid ID Proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, etc. Additionally, candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the exam timing allotted to them. All the students should keep checking the official website for all the important updates.