TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 OUT At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education has officially announced the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in.

TGCHE released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options, if required, were allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025. Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self-report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Number of candidates registered

As per the data released with the TG EAPCET mock seat allotment list, a total of 94,059 candidates had registered for the first phase of engineering admissions. Out of these, 77,154 candidates received provisional seat allotments in the mock round, while 16,905 candidates were not allotted any seat.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TS EAMCET website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the TS EAMCET 2025 provisional allotment result.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter your required login credentials to access the result.

Step 5: Click on the “Show Allotment” option to view your result.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment letter for future use.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Counselling process

The Telangana EAPCET is conducted for admissions into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy offered by colleges in Telangana. The TS EAMCET counselling process is carried out in three phases, first, second, and final. After the second phase of allotment, candidates must physically report to their allotted colleges.

The online submission of basic details for the second phase of TS EAPCET counselling will begin on July 25. On the same day, candidates who did not participate in the first phase can also pay the processing fee and book a slot to select their help line center, date, and time for certificate verification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.