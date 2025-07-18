TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025 Releasing Today At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Telangana Council of Higher Education will announce the provisional seat allotment result for the Engineering Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) (TS EAMCET or TS EAPCET) counselling 2025 today, July 18. When announced, candidates can check the TS EAMCET first allotment result on tgeapcet.nic.in. TGCHE released the TS EAMCET 2025 mock allotment on July 13, 2025. Modifications of options, if required, was allowed from July 14 to July 15, 2025. Candidates who get a seat in the TS EAMCET allotment result can make payment of the tuition fee and self report to the allotted colleges from July 18 to July 22, 2025.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Number of candidates registered

As per the data released with the TG EAPCET mock seat allotment list, a total of 94,059 candidates had registered for the first phase of engineering admissions. Out of these, 77,154 candidates received provisional seat allotments in the mock round, while 16,905 candidates were not allotted any seat.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official TS EAMCET website at tgeapcet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the TS EAMCET 2025 provisional allotment result. Enter your login credentials to access your account. Click on the “Show Allotment” option to view your result. Download and save the allotment letter for future use.

TS EAMCET Allotment Result 2025: Counselling process

The Telangana EAPCET is conducted for admissions into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy offered by colleges in Telangana. The TS EAMCET counselling process is carried out in three phases—first, second, and final. After the second phase of allotment, candidates must physically report to their allotted colleges.

The online submission of basic details for the second phase of TS EAPCET counselling will begin on July 25. On the same day, candidates who did not participate in the first phase can also pay the processing fee and book a slot to select their help line center, date, and time for certificate verification.

TS EAPCET 2025: Application fees

After paying the tuition fee, candidates must log in to the official portal and complete the self-reporting process to confirm their allotted seat. Once this step is done, an admission number will be generated, which should be saved for future use. As for the fee details, SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 5,000, while all other candidates must pay Rs 10,000. This amount is refundable if the candidate reports to the allotted college after the final round of counselling. However, if the candidate fails to report, the fee will be forfeited.