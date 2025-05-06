TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025 Released For Engineering Stream At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the answer key for the TS EAMCET 2025 exam for Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical streams. Candidates can visit the official website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in — to view and download their response sheets and answer key. If any candidate is not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise objections. For the engineering stream, objections can be submitted until May 7, with a fee of Rs 500 per challenge.

“Download of Response Sheet & Master Question Paper along with Preliminary Key for TG EAPCET-2025 Engineering (E) Stream from 05th May 2025, 05:00 PM to 07th May 2025, 05:00 PM pertaining to the examinations held on 02-05-2025 to 04-05-2025 (FN & AN). The last date for Submission of Objections (if any) on the Preliminary Key is up to 07th May 2025, 05:00 PM," reads the official website.

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Here’s how to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official TG EAMCET website — eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Master question papers” link.

Step 3: Find the answer key for your specific exam date, session, and language.

Step 4: Click the link to open a PDF file, then click on “Download response sheet.”

Step 5: Enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to access your response sheet.

Step 6: To raise an objection, click on the “EAMCET key objection” link.

Step 7: Choose the “Question ID” from your response sheet that you want to challenge.

Step 8: Read all instructions carefully and click “Continue” to submit your objection.

Step 9: After submission, keep a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

The TS EAMCET is conducted annually by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It serves as an entrance test for students aspiring to join undergraduate professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical fields across the state.

To qualify for ranking in TG EAPCET-2025, candidates must score at least 25 percent of the total marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark required for students belonging to the SC or ST categories.