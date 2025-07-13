TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Mock Allotment Result Released At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the mock allotment result for TG EAMCET 2025 (TS EAMCET) today, i.e. 13th July, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can now check their Mock Allotment result through the official website, i.e. tgeapcet.nic.in.

Out of 94,059 candidates who took part in the first phase of web-based counselling, only 77,154 received mock allotments. As a result, around 5,900 seats remain vacant across 172 engineering colleges in the state.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘College-Wise Mock Allotment Details’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like choosing your college or branch, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details, save and download it for future reference.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

As per the official schedule, candidates can modify their web options for the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling, if needed, between 14th to 15th July 2025. If no changes are made, the options exercised during the mock allotment will be considered final. The seat allotment choices must be frozen by 15th July 2025. The provisional seat allotment result for the first phase will be announced on 18th July 2025. Candidates allotted seats will be required to pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting to their respective colleges between 18th to 22nd July 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.