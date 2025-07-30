TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Phase 2 seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2025 counselling today, July 29. Candidates who enrolled for the counselling process can view and download their allotment result by visiting the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates who are happy with the seats allotted to them must pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process at their assigned colleges between July 30 and August 2. Colleges are required to update the details of students who have joined on August 3. The TS EAMCET 2025 counselling will be conducted in three phases. Those who did not get a seat in the first or second round will have to wait for the third and final round, which begins on August 5. The seat allotment results for round 3 will be announced on August 10, and shortlisted candidates must report to their colleges between August 11 and 13.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to download result here

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for “TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment” on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your User ID, Hall Ticket number, and Password.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and print a copy for future use.

TS EAMCET 2025: Documents required for seat allotment

All candidates must bring the following documents to their allotted institutes for the verification process:

– TS EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

– TS EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket ID

– Aadhaar Card

– Marksheets of Class 10 and Class 12

– Domicile Certificate

– Transfer Certificate

– Caste Certificate (if applicable)

– Minority Certificate (if applicable)

– Certificates for PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and Games (if applicable)

The TS EAMCET 2025 Engineering exam was conducted from May 2 to 5, while the Agriculture and Pharmacy exams took place on April 29 and 30. The results were announced on May 21. Palla Bharath Chandra secured the first rank in the engineering stream, and Sompally Saket Raghav topped the agriculture and pharmacy stream.