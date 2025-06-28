TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration Begins Today At tgeapcetd.nic.in- Check Details Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially started the process of TG EAMCET 2025 counselling today, i.e. 28th June, 2025, Saturday. All the candidates who are interested in registering themselves can do it through the official website, i.e. tgeapcetd.nic.in.

Candidates must know that they can register themselves, pay the required fee and complete the slot booking by 7th July, 2025 and then the document verification will be done from 1st July to 8th July for the first phase of counselling and web-options entry will be held from 6th July to 10th July and seat allotment process will continue throughout the July.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to Apply Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- tgeapcetd.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Register yourself first, then login into your account using the registered details.

Step 4: Fill the registration form with all the correct details on yours and submit the documents if required.

Step 5: Pay the registration fees to complete the process.

Step 6: Check all the details, then save and download the page for future use.

TS EAMCET 2025: Counselling Schedule

Online registration, fee payment and slot booking will be done from 28th June to 7th July, 2025 while certificate verification will be done from 1st July to 8th July. Seat allotment for phase 1 will take place on 13th July, 2025. Students will have to report to the allotted college between 18th to 22nd July.

Then online form filling, fee payment and slot booking for phase 2 will be done on 25th July and certificate verification for phase 2 will take place on 26th July, while seat allotment for phase 2 will be done on 30th July and students will have time to report to college between 31st July to 2nd August.

Then the final phase will begin on 5th August (to fill the form, pay the fee and slot booking), then certificate verification on 6th August and seat allotment on 10th August and candidates will have to report to the allotted college between 11th to 13th August, 2025.