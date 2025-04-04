TS EAMCET Registration 2025 Ends Today At eapcet.tgche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply, Application Fee Here

TS EAMCET Registration 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) will close the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 application window without a late fee today, April 4. Interested candidates can apply on the official website – eapcet.tsche.ac.in. The entrance exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream will be held on April 29 and 30, while the Engineering (E) stream exam is scheduled from May 2 to 5. The test will be conducted in two sessions: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.

TS EAMCET 2025: Important dates

Candidates must keep the following key dates in mind for TS EAPCET 2025:

Deadline to apply without a late fee: April 4 Application correction window: April 6 to 8 Last date to apply with a ₹250 late fee: April 9 Last date to apply with a ₹500 late fee: April 14 Last date to apply with a ₹2,500 late fee: April 18 Last date to apply with a ₹5,000 late fee: April 24 Hall tickets/admit cards will be available for download starting April 19

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Click on the registration and fee payment link on the homepage. Complete the registration process and make the fee payment online. Enter details such as educational qualifications, preferred exam centre, and other required information. Upload the necessary documents in the given fields. Review all the details carefully and submit the application form. Make sure to save a copy for future use.

TS EAMCET 2025: Application fees

The application fee for TS EAPCET 2025 is Rs 500 for SC/ST and PH candidates and Rs 900 for others for both the Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) streams. Those applying for both Engineering and A&P streams need to pay Rs 1,000 if they belong to the SC/ST or PH category, while candidates from other categories must pay Rs 1,800.

TS EAPCET 2025 (Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) is being organized by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad on behalf of TGCHE. It is held for admission into various professional courses in universities and private colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.