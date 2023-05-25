TS EAMCET Results 2023 Declared At eamcet.tsche.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET Result 2023: The JNTU Hyderabad declared the results for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 on May 25. Candidates who took the exam can view their results at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

The JNTU conducts the TS EAMCET 2023 on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). The Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) exams were held on May 10 and 11 during the morning shift (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and evening shift (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.). The engineering test was given from May 12 to 14 in the morning and afternoon shifts.

TS EAMCET Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the TS EAMCET official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the direct link to check the TS EAMCET 2023 result.

Enter the login credentials

TS EAMCET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download TS EAMCET result 2023 for future reference.

The Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) response sheets were available beginning May 14 at 6 p.m. Students might object to the Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) streams between 6 p.m. on May 14 and 6 p.m. on May 16. The response sheet for the Engineering entrance examination was accessible on May 15, and challenges could be raised from that date through May 17 at 8 p.m.