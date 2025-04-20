TS ECET 2025 Registration Date Extended At ecet.tsche.ac.in- Check New Dates, Steps To Apply Here

TS ECET 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially extended the last date to register for the TS ECET 2025 exam. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the TS ECET exam can do it from the official website, i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. by 23rd April, 2025 without the late fee. Earlier the last date was 19th April, 2025.

The TS ECET examination will take place on 12th May, 2025 from 9 AM to 12 noon. The examination will be conducted for the streams like, Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE) and Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Civil Engineering (CIV), Mining Engineering (MIN), Chemical Engineering (CHE), Mechanical Engineering (MEC), Pharmacy (PHM), Metallurgical Engineering (MET) and B.Sc. (Mathematics).

TS ECET 2025: Steps to Fill the Application Form

Step 1- Go to the official website- ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2- Find the link of “TS ECET Exam 2025” on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Fill the examination form with all the correct details.

Step 4- Pay the required application fees and submit the form.

Step 5- After submission, take a print out of the form for future reference.

TS ECET 2025: Important Dates and Late Fees

The Last date to apply for TS ECET 2025 with late fee is 26th April, 2025 and fees would be Rs. 500. Candidates who will miss this deadline still will have a chance to apply by 2nd May, 2025 with the late fees of Rs. 1000. Window to edit the application will remain open from 28th April, 2025 to 2nd May, 2025. And candidates will be able to download the admit card on 6th May, 2025. However, all the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.