TS ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released At tgecet.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ECET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS ECET 2025 final phase seat allotment result on Friday, July 18, 2025. Candidates who took part in the final round of counselling can now check their allotment result on the official TS ECET website — tgecet.nic.in. Candidates can pay the tuition fee online from July 18 to July 20, 2025. They must report to their allotted colleges between July 19 and July 22, 2025. Colleges have to update the joining details of students by July 23, 2025.

Candidates will need their ROC Form Number, TS ECET Hall Ticket Number, password, and date of birth to log in and download their provisional allotment order through the candidate portal.

Students can pay their tuition fees and complete the self-reporting process on the official website between July 18 and July 20, 2025. They must report to their allotted colleges in person from July 19 to July 22, 2025. Colleges are required to update the candidate joining details by July 23, 2025.

TS ECET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official TS ECET website: tgecet.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for the “TS ECET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result.” A login page will appear—enter your required credentials. After entering the details, click on the submit button. The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

TS ECET 2025: Application fees

All candidates are required to pay a minimum amount of Rs 5,000 for SC/ST and Rs 10,000 for others, including the tuition fee. If the actual tuition fee is less than this amount, the remaining balance will be adjusted. This amount will be refunded to candidates who report to the allotted college after the final phase. However, if a candidate fails to report, the paid amount will be forfeited.