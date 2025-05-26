TS ECET Result 2025 Declared At ecet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ECET Result 2025: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS ECET 2025 results and rank cards today, May 25. Candidates who appeared for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test can now view and download their scorecards from the official website — ecet.tsche.ac.in. To be eligible for a rank in TS ECET, candidates must score a minimum of 25 percent aggregate marks across four subjects (three for B.Sc candidates). The exam includes 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and has a duration of three hours.

The authorities are expected to begin the counselling process soon. Candidates who pass the exam will have the chance to participate in the TS ECET counselling. This online process includes steps like fee payment, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment. After seat allotment, which considers factors like the candidate’s rank, seat availability, and submitted preferences, candidates will receive a seat allotment letter. They must then report to the assigned institute to reserve their seat.

TS ECET Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TS ECET website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says “TS ECET Result 2025” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Make sure the information entered matches the details on your TS ECET 2025 admit card

Step 5: Click on “View Results” to see your TS ECET 2025 result and rank card on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result in PDF format for future use

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admission to Diploma and B.Sc. (Mathematics) degree courses at various participating institutions across Telangana. This year, the exam was organized by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).