TS ECET COUNSELLING 2023

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tsecet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: Candidates who applied for TS ECET Counselling can view and get their seat assignment order at tsecet.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tsecet.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The final seat allotment result for the first round of counselling has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates who applied for TS ECET Counselling can check and get their seat allotment order at tsecet.nic.in. To gain access to the portal, candidates must provide their login ID number, TS ECET hall ticket number, and any other information requested.

According to the schedule, candidates who have been assigned a seat must report online from August 8 to 12, 2023. Candidates will be required to produce a series of documents when reporting. Admission to the assigned seat will be confirmed upon successful document verification.

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website- tsecet.nic.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the TS ECET seat allotment order link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your login ID number and TS ECET hall ticket number

5. Access the portal and download the seat allotment order

6. Download the same and take a print out for the future references

TS ECET Counselling 2023; direct link here

Through TS ECET counselling, eligible applicants will be admitted to B.E/B.Tech / Pharmacy Courses (Lateral Entry into Second Year) at University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges. After round 1, TSCHE will commence the final phase registration on August 20.

