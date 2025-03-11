TS EdCET Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow At edcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

TS EdCET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will start the registration for the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025 on March 12. Interested candidates can apply on the official website, edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can submit their applications without a late fee until May 13. The TS EdCET 2025 exam will be held online on June 1.

TS EdCET 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Local/Non-Local Status:

Candidates must meet the local or non-local status requirements as per the Telangana Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission) Order, 1974. This is determined by their place of residence or domicile in Telangana. Students who qualify as local residents or meet other specified conditions based on their parentage or residence are eligible to apply.

Educational Qualifications:

Applicants must hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field. This means they should have completed their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in disciplines suitable for teacher education, such as arts, science, or commerce.

General category candidates must have at least 50% marks in their qualifying degree.

Reserved category candidates (SC/ST/BC) must have a minimum of 45% marks in their qualifying degree.

TS EdCET 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" registration link on the homepage and enter basic details like name, mobile number, and email ID.

Pay the application fee using the available online payment options.

After payment, fill out the application form with your personal, academic, and contact details.

Upload scanned copies of required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Review all the details, submit the application form, and print a copy for future reference.

The test will take place in two sessions: from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM. The registration fee is Rs 750 for general candidates and Rs 550 for SC, ST, and PH candidates.