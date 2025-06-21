TS EDCET Result 2025 DECLARED At edcet.tgche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

TS EDCET Result 2025: The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) result 2025 has been officially released today, i.e. 21st June, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. edcet.tgche.ac.in.

The TS EDCET examination took place on 1st June, 2025, it is conducted for the candidates to take admission into the B.Ed programmes which is offered by various courses across Telangana. Candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number along with date of birth to access their result. The rank card will include all the important details like candidate’s name, their roll number, total marks achieved, rank and subject-wise marks.

TS EDCET Result 2025: Steps to Download the Rank Card

Step 1: Go to the official website- edcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Download Rank Card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your hall ticket number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, click on the ‘View Rank Card’ button.

Step 6: Your result will appear on your screen and review your scores.

Step 7: Save and download the rank card for future reference.

After the result declaration, the commission will start the counselling process and process of document verification and other admission procedures soon. Only the candidates who will clear the exam will be able to appear for the seat allotment process to get admission into the BEd courses in the state. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.