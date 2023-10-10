TS EdCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At edcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has announced the seat allocation results for the first round of TS EdCET counselling 2023. The outcome was announced on October 9. Candidates who are interested in the TS EDCET 2023 seat allotment result for the two-year B.Ed. degree can follow the instructions outlined below. The results are available on the official website edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates must appear in person at the relevant colleges between October 10 and October 13 for the verification of their original certificates and to pay their tuition fees. Classes will begin on October 30. The tuition cost for the BEd curriculum given by the state's government colleges can be found on the official website.

TS EdCET 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list for Phase I

3. In the next step, one should enter the hall ticket number and rank

4. Post submitting required details, result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take printout of allotment letter for future reference

SSC, 10th or equivalent marks memo, Intermediate, 12th or comparable marks memo, TS EdCET 2023 rank card Marks in the degree qualifying exams, Degree certificate of qualifying examination, provisional or original Genuine (study) diplomas ranging from Class 9 to graduation Some of the documentation required for admission include a community certificate, if appropriate.