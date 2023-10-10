TS EdCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 RELEASED On edcetadm.tsche.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS EdCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has declared the seat allotment result for the first phase of TS EdCET counselling 2023. The result has been released on October 9. Concerned candidates can check the TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result for two years B.Ed. course by following the steps mentioned here. The result can be downloaded from official website edcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates have to report to concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with a Tuition Fee payment challan from October 10 to October 13. The classes will commence on October 30. The tuition fee for BEd programme offered by government colleges in the state can be checked on the official website.

TS EdCET Seat Allotment 2023: Steps To Check And Download

1. One should go to the official websites at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list for Phase I

3. In the next step, one should enter the hall ticket number and rank

4. Post submitting required details, result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take printout of allotment letter for future reference

TS EdCET 2023: Documents Required

- TS EdCET Rank Card

- SSC, 10th or equivalent marks memo

- Intermediate, 12th or equivalent marks memo

- Memorandum of marks in degree qualifying examination

- Provisional or original degree certificate of qualifying examination.

- Bonafide (study) certificates from Class 9 to graduation

- Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination

- Residence certificate

- Community certificate, if applicable

- EWS certificate, if applicable

- Transfer certificate

- Minority certificate, if applicable

- Special category certificate

- Parental income certificate

TS EDCET 2023: Exam Details

TS EDCET stands for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test. It is a state-level entrance examination conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for admission to two-year B.Ed courses offered at the Colleges of Education in the state of Telangana. The number of people who appear for the TS EDCET varies from year to year. In 2023, a total of 31,725 candidates registered for the test, and 27,495 appeared for it.