TS ICET 2023 Answer Key, Response Sheets Released On icet.tsche.ac.in, Direct Link To Download Here

TS ICET 2023 Answer Key: Kakatiya University, Warangal has released the preliminary answer for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test or TS ICET 2023 on the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can now check and download the TS ICET Answer Key 2023 from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's How To Download TS ICET Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET: icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads TS ICET preliminary answer key 2023

Step 3: Now entre your registration number and TS ICET Hall Ticket Number

Step 4: Choose your exam date and session.

Step 5: Click on Submit and Your TS ICET answer key 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printput for future references.

TS ICET 2023 was held on May 26 and 27 in two shifts; Shift 1 - 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 - 2.30 pm to 5 pm.TS ICET 2023 Result is scheduled to be declared on June 20, 2023.