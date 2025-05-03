TS ICET 2025 Registration Closing Today Without Late Fee At icet.tgche.ac.in- Check Details Here

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will close the registration window for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 today, i.e. 3rd May, 2025 without the late fee. All the candidates who are interested in applying can register themselves through the TS ICET official website, i.e. icet.tgche.ac.in.

But if candidates miss the deadline today, they will have one more chance to fill the form by 26th May, 2025 but they will have to pay the late fee along with the application fee. The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs. 750 and Rs. 550 for SC, ST and differently abled category candidates. The late fee is Rs. 250 if you fill the form by 17th May, 2025 and the late will be Rs. 500 if you will fill the form from 18th to 26th May, 2025.

TS ICET 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website- icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “TS ICET 2025 Application” on the homescreen, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened for the payment.

Step 4- Click on the “Payment Reference ID” and complete your registration.

Step 5- Fill the application form properly according to the instructions provided.

Step 6- Recheck the entered details and submit the form.

Step 7- Save and download the copy for future reference.

The TG ICET examination will take place on 8th and 9th June, 2024 in two shifts, shift 1 from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and shift 2 from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The examination is conducted for the students who want to take admission into the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for the important updates.