TS ICET Answer Key 2025 OUT At icet.tgche.ac.in: Objection Window Open Till June 26- Check Details Here

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 on 21st June. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download it from the official website, i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections by paying the applicable fee.

The objection window is now open from 22nd June, 2025 and it will remain open till 26th June, 2025. Candidates will have to pay the fees of Rs. 500 per question. The TS ICET examination took place on 8th and 9th June, 2025 in two shifts, first shift was from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the second shift was from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website- icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link to raise objections against the provisional answer key on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: Select the questions you want to challenge, and raise objections according to the instructions.

Step 6: Make the required fee payment to complete the process.

Step 7: Save and download the page for future reference.

To qualify in the TS ICET exam, candidates must score at least 25%, which means 50 out of 200 marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark required for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The test included 200 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Communication Ability, and Mathematical Ability. It lasted 150 minutes and was conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.