TS ICET Answer Key 2025 Releasing Today At icet.tsche.ac.in- Steps To Download Here

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the provisional answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 today, June 21. Candidates can download it from the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in. Those who find discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections by paying the applicable fee. The final answer key and result will be released after evaluating the submitted objections. Candidates can also use the provisional key to estimate their scores, as each correct response carries one mark and there is no negative marking for incorrect answers.

The TS ICET 2025 exam was held for students aspiring to pursue MBA and MCA programmes in universities and affiliated colleges across Telangana for the 2024-25 academic session. This year, the exam took place on June 8 and 9, 2025, in two sessions each day — from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

TS ICET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link for the TS ICET 2025 Answer Key PDF.

Step 3: The answer key will open on your screen.

Step 4: Review the answers provided and compare them with your own responses to estimate your score.

Step 5: Download and print a copy of the answer key for future reference.

To qualify in the TS ICET exam, candidates must score at least 25%—which means 50 out of 200 marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark required for candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The test included 200 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: Analytical Ability, Communication Ability, and Mathematical Ability. It lasted 150 minutes and was conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu.