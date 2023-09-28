TS ICET Counselling Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At tsicetd.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ICET Counselling 2023: The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 701 Forest Guard positions. All candidates who have been shortlisted will be required to participate in the next phase of the selection process, which includes the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

With the release of seat allotment results, candidates can pay tuition fees and self-report from September 28 to 30 via the website. They will also be required to self-report at designated institutions from September 29 to September 30, 2023.

TS ICET Allotment Result 2023: Here's how to check

1. Visit the official website of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on seat allotment result link

3. Select college and course

4. Seat allotment result will open up on screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for further references

Candidates must have their TS ICET hall ticket, Aadhar card, SSC or equivalent marks memo, Intermediate or equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate, Degree memorandum of marks, and Provisional degree available for admission. They are encouraged to thoroughly read the notification before proceeding.

The registration fee was Rs.600 for SC/ST and Rs.1200 for others paid online (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking). Candidates were required to exercise their options between September 22 and September 24, 2023, and to freeze their options on September 24, 2023.