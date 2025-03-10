TS ICET Registration 2025 Begins Today At icet.tgche.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS ICET Registration 2025: The registration for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) begins today, March 10, 2025. The exam is conducted annually by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). This year, the TS ICET exam will take place on June 8 and 9, 2025. Candidates interested in applying can register through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ICET 2025 admit card will only be issued to those who successfully submit their application form. Before applying, candidates should carefully check the eligibility criteria, as those who do not meet the requirements will be disqualified.

Applicants must provide their educational qualifications, personal details, and other necessary information to complete their registration for the TS ICET 2025 exam. There is no age limit for applying. To be eligible for admission into MBA or MCA programs, candidates must have a graduation degree in a relevant subject.

TS ICET Registration 2025: Important dates

TG ICET 2025 Notification: March 6, 2025

Application Form Available From: March 10, 2025

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): May 3, 2025

Last Date to Apply (With ₹250 Late Fee): May 17, 2025

Last Date to Apply (With ₹500 Late Fee): May 26, 2025

Application Form Correction Window: May 16 to May 20, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: May 28, 2025

TG ICET 2025 Exam Date: June 8 and 9, 2025

TS ICET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: icet.tgche.ac.in.

Register, make the payment, and check your application status.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Review the form and submit it.

TS ICET 2025: Documents required

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Birth certificate or any other document as proof of date of birth

Hall ticket number of the qualifying exam (appeared/passed)

Payment receipt from AP/TS Online, e-Seva, or Citizen Services Center

The application fee for TS ICET 2025 varies based on the candidate's category. General category applicants are required to pay Rs 750, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and differently-abled categories need to pay a reduced fee of Rs 550.