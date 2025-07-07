TS ICET Result 2025 Result To Be Out Soon At icet.tgche.ac.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

TS ICET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE, formerly TSCHE) is expected to announce the results for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 very soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. icet.tgche.ac.in.

The council will also release the final answer keys along with the scorecards. The TS ICET examination took place on 8th and 9th June, 2025 in a computer-based test format (CBT) in two shifts, first from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and second from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The council has also released the provisional answer key along with question papers and candidate’s response sheets last month and then candidates were given time to raise the objections, and now result is being declared after considering those objections.

TS ICET Result 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- icet.tgche.ac.i.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘TS ICET Results/Marks Memo Download’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Now enter the required details like your hall ticket number along with date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your TS ICET result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and download it for future reference.

TS ICET Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The TS ICET examination which is conducted by TGCHE consists of three sections, Section A is to check the Analytical ability of the candidates and section B is to check Mathematical understanding, both the sections are available in English and Telugu or English and Urdu, however section C is to check the communication ability and is only conducted in English language. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.