TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025: Official Website Down? Here’s How To Check Scores Via Digilocker And SMS

TS Inter Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the TS Inter Second Year Results 2025 today, April 22. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka will officially declare the results at 12 p.m. at the TSBIE headquarters in Hyderabad.After the results are released, students can check and download their TS Inter results and marks memo from the official website — tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To access their marks memo, students will need to enter their hall ticket number. This year, the TS Inter final exams were conducted from March 6 to March 25, during the morning session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m

TS Inter Results 2025: Here's how to check via Digilocker

Download the DigiLocker app and complete the registration by linking your Aadhaar Number.

Go to "Pull Partner Documents."

Select "TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2025" from the dropdown list.

Choose the required document type.

Enter your roll number and year of passing.

Click on "Get Document" to download your results.

Select "Save to Locker" to save the document to your DigiLocker account.

TS Inter Results 2025: Here's how to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your phone.

Step 2: Enter your TSGEN Registration Number.

Step 3: Send the following message:

For General Courses: Type ‘TSGEN2’ and send it to 56263.

For Vocational Courses: Type ‘TSVOC2’ and send it to 56263.

Step 4: You will receive your result on the same number.

In the previous academic year (2024), approximately 9.81 lakh students appeared for the TS IPE exams. The pass percentage was 64.19% for second-year students and 60.01% for first-year students.

Students and parents can view their TS IPE results on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in. For any queries or issues related to the results, they can contact the IVR helpline at 9240205555 or email the support team at helpdesk@etelangana.gov.in.