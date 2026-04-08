TS Inter results 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Students in Telangana are eagerly waiting for their Intermediate results 2026. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the results soon. As per reports, the results may be declared around April 12, 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know:-

TS Inter Result 2026 Date and Time (Expected)

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The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results are likely to be released around April 12, 2026. However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet.

Students will be able to check their results online using their roll number.

Exam Dates Overview

1st Year Exams: February 25 to March 17, 2026

2nd Year Exams: February 26 to March 18, 2026

Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results through:

Official website: tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

SMS service

DigiLocker

Make sure to keep your hall ticket ready, as your roll number will be required to log in.

Steps to Download TS Inter Results 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of TSBIE

Click on “TS Inter Results 2026” (1st or 2nd year)

Enter your roll number and required details

Click on Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future use

Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams

If students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation or request a copy of their answer sheet online.

Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, likely to be held in June or July

Students failing in three subjects may need to appear again next year

Passing Criteria

To pass the exam, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject.

Grading System

75% and above: Grade A

Below 35%: Fail

The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected soon, and students should stay updated through official sources. Keep your hall ticket ready and check your results carefully once released. If needed, make use of re-evaluation or supplementary options to improve your performance.