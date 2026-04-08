TS Inter results 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Results 2026 are expected to be announced around April 12, and students will be able to check their scores online using their roll number.
- Students in Telangana are eagerly waiting for their Intermediate results 2026.
- The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the results soon.
- As per reports, the results may be declared around April 12, 2026.
Trending Photos
Students in Telangana are eagerly waiting for their Intermediate results 2026. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the results soon. As per reports, the results may be declared around April 12, 2026.
Here’s everything you need to know:-
TS Inter Result 2026 Date and Time (Expected)
The TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results are likely to be released around April 12, 2026. However, the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet.
Students will be able to check their results online using their roll number.
Exam Dates Overview
1st Year Exams: February 25 to March 17, 2026
2nd Year Exams: February 26 to March 18, 2026
Where to Check TS Inter Results 2026
Students can check their results through:
Official website: tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
SMS service
DigiLocker
Make sure to keep your hall ticket ready, as your roll number will be required to log in.
Steps to Download TS Inter Results 2026
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website of TSBIE
Click on “TS Inter Results 2026” (1st or 2nd year)
Enter your roll number and required details
Click on Submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams
If students are not satisfied with their marks, they can apply for re-evaluation or request a copy of their answer sheet online.
Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, likely to be held in June or July
Students failing in three subjects may need to appear again next year
Passing Criteria
To pass the exam, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject.
Grading System
75% and above: Grade A
Below 35%: Fail
The TS Inter Results 2026 are expected soon, and students should stay updated through official sources. Keep your hall ticket ready and check your results carefully once released. If needed, make use of re-evaluation or supplementary options to improve your performance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv