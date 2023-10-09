TS Inter First Year Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Steps To Apply Here

TS Inter Admission 2023: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will close registration for admission to the first year of the Intermediate programme today, October 9. Access for the school year 2023-24 is still open. "All the principals are instructed to take necessary action to admit the candidates into the Intermediate first year until the last date. This will ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education," said the board. Students who have passed their matriculation or 10th standard and want to enroll in intermediate courses at Telangana Junior Colleges can apply now.

TS Inter Admission 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the 'Intermediate 1st Year Admissions 2023-24' option.

3. Candidates will be sent to another page where they must select the Mandal and District in which they wish to enrol.

4. A list of colleges will be provided on the screen.

5. Candidates can choose their favourite college from a list of options.

6. They must complete the application form and upload all required documentation.

7. Double-check the information and submit the form.

8. Print a copy of the confirmation page for future use.

According to the circular, enrolling in a programme at a private junior college is possible after paying a Rs 1,000 late fee. All public and private colleges will admit students without charging a late fee to this course. The announcement further said that the final admittance date will not be extended.