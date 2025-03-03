TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: IPE 1st, 2nd Year Admit Card OUT At tsbie.cgg.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the hall tickets for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) in March 2025. Students can download their TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year hall tickets from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. This year, the hall tickets will have a QR code to help students find their exam centers. To download the hall tickets, students need their roll numbers or previous exam roll numbers (SSC for 1st-year students and 1st-year roll numbers for 2nd-year students) along with their date of birth.

According to the schedule, the TS Inter 1st-year exams will take place from March 5 to March 24, 2025, while the 2nd-year exams will be held from March 6 to March 25, 2025. Both exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The exams will start with second-language papers and end with modern-language papers.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Center Name and Address

Subject-wise Exam Dates

Exam Timings

Important Instructions for Exam Day

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Find and click on the “TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025” link on the homepage.

Enter your login details.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025; direct link to download 1st year admit card

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025; direct link to download 2nd year admit card

Schools cannot charge any additional fee for printing hall tickets online. Once downloaded, they must print the admit cards and authenticate them with the headmaster’s or principal’s signature and stamp. Admit cards will be available under the “Paid Status Admit Card” section for candidates whose payment status is marked as "Paid."

After printing, schools should verify candidate details, including subjects and exam centres. If any errors are found, they must inform the board immediately for corrections before the exams. Corrections can be made online via the “Application Correction” link by paying the required fee, and approval must be obtained from the Divisional Board.